Tick-Tock for Trump: Ex-US President's Arraignment in Stormy Daniels Case Nears

A BBC report claimed that since the payment reimbursing Cohen was recorded as “legal fees,” prosecutors may say this amounts to Trump falsifying business records.

Cohen joined the Trump Organization as an attorney in 2006, and was there till 2018, after which he was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison for tax evasion and other federal crimes.

An acclaimed member of the industry, Daniels said that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, after he promised to give her a place on his reality show ’The Apprentice.’