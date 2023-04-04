Tick-Tock for Trump: Ex-US President's Arraignment in Stormy Daniels Case Nears

Donald Trump.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Former United States President Donald Trump is set for his day in court in New York on Tuesday, 4 April, to surrender and will be formally charged, finger-printed, and have a mug shot taken.
"THEY'RE NOT COMING AFTER ME, THEY'RE COMING AFTER YOU -- I'M JUST STANDING IN THEIR WAY!" Trump wrote in one of several posts on his Truth Social platform while he commuted from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida to New York's Trump Towers.
If you're unfamiliar with the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels case, click on the tab below to read more about the scandal.
Manhattan District Attorney Albin Bragg’s office had launched an investigation into a $130,000 payment from Trump’s estranged former lawyer Micheal Cohen to Stormy Daniels, in exchange for her silence regarding a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Trump subsequently reimbursed the payment.
A BBC report claimed that since the payment reimbursing Cohen was recorded as “legal fees,” prosecutors may say this amounts to Trump falsifying business records.
Cohen joined the Trump Organization as an attorney in 2006, and was there till 2018, after which he was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison for tax evasion and other federal crimes.
An acclaimed member of the industry, Daniels said that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, after he promised to give her a place on his reality show ’The Apprentice.’
Reports claimed that Daniels attempted to sell the story several times, most promisingly in 2011, when Trump expressed interest in running for president, but the publication backed out after Cohen threatened legal action.
But after Trump launched a formal campaign in 2016, a behind-the-scenes video from a TV show with Trump, where he described how he groped an actress on the show, led to widespread outrage and reignited Daniels’ chances of selling the story.
In 2018, the story broke anyways, and Daniels subsequently claimed that she risked a million-dollar-fine for breaking the NDA but added that “it was very important to me to be able to defend myself.” In August that year, Cohen testified that the former president asked him to make the $130,000 payment.
Before the arraignment, Trump will remain housed in Trump Tower. Subsequently, he will be escorted to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse by Secret Service agents.
While the journey from Trump’s New York City residence to the lower Manhattan courthouse is a 30-minute-drive, the former president will likely arrive quicker, given that he will be escorted by a fleet of secret service and police and multiple road closures due to the arraignment.
Meanwhile, the police in New York were on high alert as Trump's court appearance neared and Secret Service agents could be seen outside Trump Tower and the court in Lower Manhattan.
"While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow our message is clear, is simple: 'control yourselves'," the mayor said.
Meanwhile, large crowds of supporters gathered outside the Manhattan court, and a rally is being organised by Republican House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Thousands of NYPD officers continue to remain on standby, even though violent scenes are not expected.
Factually, the DA’s case against Trump is straightforward. While the payment made by Cohen in exchange for Daniels’ silence is not illegal, the record of payment being noted as legal fees may create trouble for the former president.
Prosecutors say that the act amounts to falsifying business records, a misdemeanour – which is a criminal offence in New York.
It also raised legal and ethical questions about the payment not being disclosed as a campaign contribution, or because campaign funding was used to make the payment.
To elevate the charges to a felony, the DA will have to prove that Trump created the false records with the intention to conceal or commit “another crime.”
While a conviction on a misdemeanour charge would result in a fine for trump, a conviction on a felony charge may land Trump in prison for a maximum sentence of four years. However, experts quoted in several reports predicted that the possibility of a fine is greater, and that any prison time is extremely unlikely.
