A Diaspora Divided: Ukraine War Invades Hearts and Minds of 'Russians' in US

They made sure that the next morning, and every day since, their little boy wears a pin in Ukrainian colours stating that he is against war, while they are busy organising funds and relief for war-ridden Ukraine.

The young couple represents the typical criss-crossing of family ties in communities from former Soviet republics.

“Our simplified identity was Russian - we speak Russian, so we are Russian,” shares Vlad. And that is what the immigrants and Americans called them – Russians, which became an interchangeable word for Slavic.

“Generally speaking Soviet Union was a multiethnic country. People from Europe – Ukraine, Russia, Belarus – we referred to them as Russian, as it was a common language, never asking each other where we were from. We laugh at the same jokes, eat the same food. We bond over common Soviet era experiences,” explains Vlad, whose family is Ashkenazi Jews.