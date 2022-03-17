Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Kremlin Slams Biden for Calling Putin a 'War Criminal'

A day after US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "war criminal," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, 16 March, that Biden's remarks were "unacceptable," and constituted "unforgivable rhetoric".

Meanwhile, China's ambassador to Ukraine praised the war-torn country's unity and resistance in the face of Russian aggression. Beijing also said that it would "never attack Ukraine," and would support Kyiv economically and politically.

Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his daily video address, compared the situation in Mariupol to the siege of Leningrad during WWII.

"How does your blockade of Mariupol differ from the blockade of Leningrad during the years of the second world war," he asked.