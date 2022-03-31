Debate on No-Trust Vote in Pakistan Today: How the Numbers Look for Imran Khan

The total (164+176) comes to 340, which is two short of 342. This is because the status of some PTI dissidents is unclear, along with the legality of their votes in the vote of no-confidence.

These numbers help us understand why the seven seats of the MQM-P were so crucial to Khan's coalition government.

If the party had not broken ranks with the PTI-led coalition, then the government would have 171 seats, (one short of the magic number) and the opposition would be reduced 169 (three short).

The whole outcome would then boil down to the dissidents within the PTI, but it would put Khan in a much more comfortable position than he is in at the moment.