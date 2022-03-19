Explained: Will Imran Khan's Govt Fall? Why the No-Confidence Vote? What's Next?

After three and a half years of rule, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan might be staring at his tenure's biggest political challenge so far with the no-confidence vote against him likely scheduled for 28 March.

Along with the opposition, a rebellion has risen in Pakistan's ruling party itself, with around two dozen lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) coming out against PM Khan.

This comes days after around 100 lawmakers from Pakistan's Opposition parties had submitted a no-confidence motion against the ruling government in the National Assembly Secretariat.

But why is there a no-confidence motion against the ruling government? How will the rebellion hurt PM Khan? We explain.