Pakistan Assembly Adjourned Before Discussion on Imran Khan's Trust Vote

The National Assembly session to debate the no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan was adjourned to 3 April minutes after it began on Thursday, 31 March. The session had resumed after a three-day recess.

Meanwhile, backdoor talks between Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the joint Opposition are currently underway to dissolve the Lower House of the National Assembly, news agency PTI reported on Thursday, 31 March.

This comes after Imran Khan virtually lost the majority in the 342-member Assem­bly after two key allies defected.

Pakistan's Opposition has blamed Khan's government for the economic crisis and the rising inflation in the country.

On 8 March, a motion of no confidence was submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat by the Opposition parties.

It was tabled in Parliament on 28 March, with the vote scheduled for 3 April.