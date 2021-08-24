Danish Siddiqui Was Left Behind During Hasty Retreat by Afghan Forces: Report

When Afghan forces were finally able to get through to the phone of a special forces major who had been left behind (amid the hasty retreat) with Danish, the man identified himself as a Taliban fighter and asked why Indians were being pulled into the fight. When the officer informed that the Indian (Danish) was a journalist and asked for him to not be shot, the man said: "We already killed that guy."

While Danish's family has claimed that they believe he was brutally murdered, Taliban has denied the charge saying that his death happened on a battlefield. "We can’t say whose bullet hit Danish Siddiqui, and we had no prior information about him being in the area," Taliban said.

On 11 July, when a friend had told Siddiqui to “stay safe pls”, he had replied saying: “Yes yes, I will pull out if I think it’s too bad.” On 13 July, when a colleague had asked Siddiqui if he wanted to go back to Kabul, the latter had given it some thought and said he wanted to continue.

When a friend had told him he had been taking “uncalculated risks”, Siddiqui had replied saying: “Ahem! You are wrong buddy… There is a risk assessment done for everything.”

Email communications have indicated that editors in South Asia were not included in the the decision to embed Siddiqui in Kandahar, and also had no advance notice of the Spin Boldak mission.

Danish’s mission to join the attack on Spin Boldak was approved in a 43-minute email exchange involving photo editors and a Reuters operations manager, who is not based in Asia either.

In a call with South Asia staff following Siddiqui's death, Executive Editor Gina Chua, said that before deciding to deploy Siddiqui to Kandahar, the Reuters security team “took into account the fact that he was Indian” and understood the risk factor. However, they balanced that off against his experience and judgment. He was well trained and well-equipped, she added.