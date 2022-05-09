Curfew Declared Across Sri Lanka After Clash Outside President Gotabaya's Office

A curfew was announced by Sri Lankan authorities across the country on Monday, 9 May, after a clash between pro- and anti-government protestors outside the office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in which at least 23 people were injured.

Local media reported a police spokesman as saying that the curfew was imposed with immediate effect until further notice.

The violence occurred after reports of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's likely resignation amid pressure on the embattled government to form an interim administration to tide over the economic and political chaos, PTI reported.