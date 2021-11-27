Two Cases of COVID-19's Omicron Variant Reported in the UK

The United Kingdom (UK) is now the latest country to report cases of the new COVID-19 variant, known as Omicron, on Saturday, 27 November.

Cases of the new variant were previously reported in Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel.

The two detected cases were in isolation and more tests were being conducted along with contact tracing, UK health secretary Sajid Javid told BBC.

The recently detected B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19, Omicron, has pushed several countries to ban or restrict travel to and from southern Africa.