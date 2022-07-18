ConservativeHome Poll Shows Rishi Sunak Finishing Fourth in UK PM Race

Rishi Sunak.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@RishiSunak)
According to the latest survey carried out by ConservativeHome, which according to its website, "is Britain's leading independent conservative news and analysis site," Rishi Sunak, with 19 percent, is bound to finish fourth in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.
The results of the poll were published on 16 July, predicting that Kemi Badenoch will become the next Tory leader, and thereby, the next prime minister of Britain.
In the second round of the secret ballot by Conservative lawmakers, however, Sunak led with 101 votes. Mordaunt got 83, Truss got 64, Badenoch got 49, and Tom Tugendhat got 32.
Many senior MPs nominate themselves by putting their names on the ballot to be elected as the leader of the party.
But their applications can only be eligible if eight of their colleagues, who are also MPs, support their candidature. There needs to be more than two MPs in the race at least.
After the candidates are finalised in this way, a secret ballot election process is initiated.
In the first round, the candidate who receives the least number of MP votes is eliminated. This process continues until only two candidates are left, after which the party members make their final decision about their next leader.
The deadline for the same is set by the 1922 Committee.
In this contest, the top two candidates will be declared by 21 July, after which the final verdict will be announced on 5 September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)