Rishi Sunak Wins First Round of Voting To Succeed Boris Johnson as UK PM

Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, whose resignation triggered the downfall of Boris Johnson, on Wednesday, 13 July, took an early lead in the race to succeed as leader of the ruling Conservative Party leader and Britain’s prime minister by winning the first round of voting.

In the first ballot of Conservative MPs, Sunak got 88 votes, while Penny Mordaunt came at second place with 67 votes. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was at the third position with 50 votes.

