'Competition Should Not Veer Into Conflict': Biden's Phone Call to Xi Jinping

(Image: Altered by The Quint)
United States President Joe Biden held a 90-minute-long telephonic discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, 9 September. The dialogue was part of the US’ ongoing effort to manage the competition between itself and the People's Republic of China.
As per a statement released by the White House, Biden and Jinping talked about their common interests, as well as their differences.
The state-run Chinese Central Television (CCTV) reported that the phone call was "candid" and "in-depth."
The phone call between the leaders on Thursday comes nearly seven months after their first communication in February, and was meant to ensure that channels of communication are kept open, news agency AFP reported.
During their conversation, Biden and Jinping discussed the necessity of ensuring that the competition between the the two nations does not translate into conflict.
Biden also apprised his Chinese counterpart of the US's concern over Chinese cyber attacks against the US, AFP reported. COVID-19 and climate change were also discussed in the telephonic communication.
Washington has, in the past, articulated its disagreements with China over numerous matters, including the latter's claim over the South China Sea, as well as issues concerning trade practices.
According to CCTV, the call between Biden and Jinping covered "extensive strategic communication and exchanges on China-US relations and issues of mutual concern," AFP reported. Jinping also raised the matter of the US policy on China, which had caused "serious difficulties," as per CCTV.
(With inputs from AFP and CCTV)
