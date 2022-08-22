Chinese 'Spy' Ship Departs From Sri Lankan Port After Controversial Visit

The Chinese ‘research and survey’ ship, Yuan Wang 5, that docked at the Hambantota port of Sri Lanka despite India's opposition, departed from Sri Lankan waters on Monday, 22 August.

The ship left at 4 pm Sri Lanka local time, harbour master Nirmal Silva told reporters in Colombo.

The six-day long visit began on 16 August, with the arrival of the vessel at southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota.