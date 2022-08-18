India Monitors Security Issues Very Carefully: S Jaishankar on Chinese Spy Ship

A day after controversial Chinese 'spy' ship docked in Sri Lanka, Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Wednesday, 17 August, said that India is monitoring the security developments in its neighbourhood very carefully.

"What happens in our neighbourhood, any development, which has a bearing on our security issues, is of interest to us," Jaishankar said in response to a question regarding the Chinese 'research and survey' vessel at a press conference.

"I think a spokesman had said some time ago, we obviously monitor any development which has a bearing on our interests very, very carefully. So, I think I will leave at that," the minister, who was in Thailand to attend the ninth India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting, added.