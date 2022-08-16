China Sanctions 7 'Die-Hard' Pro-Democracy Taiwanese Politicians

China on Tuesday, 16 August, announced sanctions on seven "die-hard" pro-independence Taiwanese politicians and officials, including Taipei's representative to Washington, amid concerns over the increasing visits by foreign dignitaries to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

The sanctions were announced by Beijing following trips to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in early August and a US Congressional delegation led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey on Monday, 15 August.