China's Retail Revolution: Innovations That Could Change the Way the World Shops

China’s dominance in manufacturing has made it the factory of the world . The subsequent economic growth enriched an ever-expanding middle class , and the country’s retail industry has quickly adapted to supply a growing appetite for consumption.

Some of these developments in the way people spend their money, powered by the latest technology, will soon be appearing on a device near you. Indeed, at the start of this year, The Economist suggested that retailers everywhere should look to China, and some are already doing so .