Xi Jinping’s Demigod-Like Image in China & a Rewriting of His Party’s History

The sixth plenum of the Central Committee (CC) of the Communist Party of China (CPC) passed a key resolution on Thursday, 11 November, that further consolidated the power of President Xi Jinping in the People's Republic of China (PRC).

It portrays Xi as a historic leader who is indispensable to China's growth and supremacy.

The "historic" resolution was only the third of its kind in the CPC's history.

The first one was passed by Mao Zedong (founding father of the PRC) in 1945, and it legitimised his and the CPC's right to lead the country.

The second, passed by Mao's de facto successor Deng Xiaoping in 1981, broke away from Mao's authoritative past and blamed the founding father for the bloodshed of the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976).

The party, however, still remained supreme.

Deng even took measures to reduce the amount of central power that the Chinese President could exercise (to avoid a personality cult like Mao's) and promoted collective leadership, even introducing a two-term limit on the president's tenure, which was eventually abolished by Xi in 2018.