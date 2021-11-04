China May Have 1,000 Nuclear Warheads by 2030: Pentagon

Image used for representational purposes.
The United States (US) Department of Defense's annual report to Congress on Chinese military developments, published on Wednesday, 3 November, said that China could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and over a 1,000 warheads by 2030, news agency AFP reported.
The growth of China’s nuclear arsenal is two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago, as per the report.
The report added that the People's Republic of China (PRC) "is investing in, and expanding, the number of its land-, sea-, and air-based nuclear delivery platforms and constructing the infrastructure necessary to support this major expansion of its nuclear forces."
Further, a US defence official noted that the acceleration by the People’s Republic of China is “very concerning to us” and that it "raises questions about their intentions,” AFP reported.
The Pentagon has declared China its principal security concern for the future, as China is trying to build its "nuclear triad”, having capabilities to launch nuclear missiles from land, air, and from submarines, the report stated.
