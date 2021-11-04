China May Have 1,000 Nuclear Warheads by 2030: Pentagon

The United States (US) Department of Defense's annual report to Congress on Chinese military developments, published on Wednesday, 3 November, said that China could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and over a 1,000 warheads by 2030, news agency AFP reported.

The growth of China’s nuclear arsenal is two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago, as per the report.

The report added that the People's Republic of China (PRC) "is investing in, and expanding, the number of its land-, sea-, and air-based nuclear delivery platforms and constructing the infrastructure necessary to support this major expansion of its nuclear forces."