Dr Homi Bhabha: 7 Facts About ‘Father of Indian Nuclear Programme’

Dr Homi Bhabha, the ‘Father of India’s Nuclear Program’, single-handedly revolutionised India’s nuclear prowess.

A relative of eminent businessmen Dinshaw Maneckji Petit and Dorabji Tata, he did his schooling at Bombay's Cathedral and John Connon School and entered Elphinstone College at age 15 after passing his Senior Cambridge Examination with Honors.

A student of the Cambridge university, he put India on the global map in terms of nuclear power. He also founded the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and Atomic Energy Establishment, Trombay (AEET) which was later renamed the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in his honour.

54 years after his death, here are 7 fascinating facts from the life of Dr Homi Bhabha.