China Dealing With Worst COVID-19 Outbreak Since Start of Pandemic

China record 5,280 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 15 March, as the country struggles to control an outbreak of infections, the extent of which has been unseen since the first few weeks of the pandemic.

Tuesday became the sixth day in a row on which more than 1,000 new cases were reported in the country.

The National Health Commission identified 3,507 new locally spread cases on Monday, 14 March, which was more than double compared to Sunday's numbers - 1,337.