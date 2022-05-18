Crash Intentional, Suggests China Eastern Jet's Black Box Data: Report

Flight data from a black box recovered from the China Eastern Airlines jet that crashed in China's Guangxi in March and killed all 132 passengers and crew on board, has indicated that someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed the plane, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, 17 May, citing people familiar with United States officials' preliminary assessment of the accident.

On 21 March, Flight MU5735 was flying from Kunming to Guangzhou on an estimated two-hour flight path when it plummeted from cruising altitude and crashed in a heavily forested area of the Guangxi region. Data from global flight tracker Flightradar24 showed that the Boeing 737 plane dropped down from 29,100 ft in just one minute.

The black box data suggested "inputs to the controls pushed the plane into the fatal dive," per WSJ.