All 132 on Board China Eastern Plane That Crashed Confirmed Dead

China's civil aviation authority confirmed late on Saturday, 26 March that all 132 passengers and crew on a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed earlier this week had died.

The second black box of the plane has also been recovered, Chinese state media reported on Sunday.

Flight MU5735 was flying from Kunming to Guangzhou on Monday, on an estimated two-hour flight path, when it plummeted from cruising altitude and crashed in a heavily forested area of Guangxi region.

Data from global flight tracker Flightradar24 showed that the plane dropped down from 29,100 ft in just one minute.

Chinese state-run media outlet People's Daily had reported that parts of the wreckage of the missing aircraft had been found.

Following the crash, China Eastern had said it will ground all of its Boeing 737-800 jets from Tuesday, 22 March.