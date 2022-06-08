1 Dead & 30 Injured as Car Ploughs Into Crowd in Berlin

At least one person was killed after a person allegedly drove a car into a crowd of people in Berlin on Wednesday, 8 June.
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/John Barrowman MBE
At least one person was killed after a person allegedly drove a car into a crowd of people in Germany's capital city, Berlin on Wednesday, 8 June.
Furthermore, about 30 people have been injured in the incident, a spokesperson for Berlin's fire service told news agency Reuters.
The incident took place at around 10:30 am local time, in the Charlottenburg neighbourhood of the city. The suspected driver of the vehicle has been detained, Berlin police spokesperson Martin Dams said, as per a Deutsche Welle report.
It was unclear whether the incident was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams was quoted as saying.
"Currently around 60 emergency personnel are at the scene or on their way to the scene," the Berlin fire department wrote on Twitter soon after the incident was reported.
(With inputs from Deutsche Welle and Reuters)