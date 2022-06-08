1 Dead & 30 Injured as Car Ploughs Into Crowd in Berlin

It is unclear whether this was an accident or whether the driver intentionally drove into the crowd.
The Quint
World
Published:

At least one person was killed after a person allegedly drove a car into a crowd of people in Berlin on Wednesday, 8 June.

|

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/John Barrowman MBE

<div class="paragraphs"><p>At least one person was killed after a person allegedly drove a car into a crowd of people in Berlin on Wednesday, 8 June.</p></div>

At least one person was killed after a person allegedly drove a car into a crowd of people in Germany's capital city, Berlin on Wednesday, 8 June.

Furthermore, about 30 people have been injured in the incident, a spokesperson for Berlin's fire service told news agency Reuters.

The incident took place at around 10:30 am local time, in the Charlottenburg neighbourhood of the city. The suspected driver of the vehicle has been detained, Berlin police spokesperson Martin Dams said, as per a Deutsche Welle report.

Also ReadEx-German Chancellor Merkel Defends Her Russia Policy Amid Ukraine War

It was unclear whether the incident was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams was quoted as saying.

"Currently around 60 emergency personnel are at the scene or on their way to the scene," the Berlin fire department wrote on Twitter soon after the incident was reported.

(With inputs from Deutsche Welle and Reuters)

Also ReadOil, Trade, Expats: Why India Can't Risk Ties With Gulf Over Prophet Remarks

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT