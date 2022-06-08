1 Dead & 30 Injured as Car Ploughs Into Crowd in Berlin

At least one person was killed after a person allegedly drove a car into a crowd of people in Germany's capital city, Berlin on Wednesday, 8 June.

Furthermore, about 30 people have been injured in the incident, a spokesperson for Berlin's fire service told news agency Reuters.

The incident took place at around 10:30 am local time, in the Charlottenburg neighbourhood of the city. The suspected driver of the vehicle has been detained, Berlin police spokesperson Martin Dams said, as per a Deutsche Welle report.