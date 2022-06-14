Major Takeaways From 2nd Hearing Into US Capitol Hill Riot Of 6 January, 2021

The Quint Archives
More than a year after the 6 January, 2021, US Capitol riots, the House committee investigations are underway. The second hearing was held Monday, 13 June, where the investigating committee showed how those around Former US President Donald Trump had advised him that he had lost the 2020 election, but he did not listen to any of them. Instead, he took to his attorney Rudy Giuliani to file false claims that the 2020 election was stolen by incumbent President Joe Biden.
The committee is a bipartisan House select committee created to investigate into Trump's role in the riot that took place at Capitol Hill on 6 January, last year.
Monday's hearing was one witness short, but the testimonies included a former Fox news digital politics editor, a former Republican election official, a former US attorney and a conservative lawyer. The testimonies from these individuals showed that they believed President Joe Biden was the clear winner of the 2020 elections whereas Trump's claims of fraud were baseless, as reported by CNN.
Some of the key takeaways from Monday, 13 June, hearing shed a light on Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in addition to decoding his role in the violence at the Capitol last year, include:
Many observers were taken by surprise on Sunday, 12 June to learn that Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien would appear in-person on Monday's hearing. However, Stepien found out Monday morning that his wife went into labor, according to CNN Politics. Thus, he was not able to appear at the hearing.
After a 45-minute delay, lawmakers and committee staff resorted to playing the existing video clips from Stepien's private deposition. Stepien's videos from his testimony were also played in front of the committee wherein new snippets about his conversations with Trump and how he advised the then President to wait until declaring victory on election night.
Stepien's absence gave the Democratic-run committee control over which video clips they played from his deposition. It eliminated possible pushback against the committee and defenses of Trump, that would have taken place had Stepien been at the hearing in-person.
When in office, democrats accused Former Attorney General William Barr of helping the Justice Department do Trump's bidding, peddling right-wing conspiracy theories, and hindering the Russia investigation. However, Barr has been condemning Trump's lies about the 20220 election.
Barr said Trump's theories were "idiotic", "detached from reality", and "amateurish". he derided Trump-backed claims such as illegal "vote dumps" in Detroit and country wide vote-rigging by Dominion and its election machines.
Barr still remains a hardline conservative having recently said in interviews with media organizations such as Fox News that the Trump-Russia investigation was a "hoax" spread by the FBI and Democratic operatives.
A major area of focus of Monday's hearing was to harp on the notion that Trump and some of his allies peddled false claims of election fraud even after they were told those claims were illegitimate.
The committee argued that Trump's top officials, including Stepien and Barr, continued to advise the former president that the variety of fraud claims he was pushing were baseless and that there was no clear evidence that the election was stolen.
The committee brought its second hearing to an end by reiterating the violence that occurrent at the Capitol on 6 January, 2021. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson showed a video of those who breached the Capitol last year believing the fraud claims made by Trump.
Trump's supporters in this video shared that they believed the groundless claims about Dominion software and also the theory that Trump's votes were not counted.
This is going to be a consistent theme in the upcoming hearings wherein the committee will paint a detailed picture of how Trump attempted to overturn his election loss in the days leading up to the riots in the Capitol.
The hearings planned for this week will dive deep into Trump's pressure campaign against the Justice Department and his Vice President mike Pence. The prosecutors who are handling criminal cases that will come out of the January 6 riots.
(With inputs from CNN, CNN Politics, CNBC)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)