Major Takeaways From 2nd Hearing Into US Capitol Hill Riot Of 6 January, 2021

More than a year after the 6 January, 2021, US Capitol riots, the House committee investigations are underway. The second hearing was held Monday, 13 June, where the investigating committee showed how those around Former US President Donald Trump had advised him that he had lost the 2020 election, but he did not listen to any of them. Instead, he took to his attorney Rudy Giuliani to file false claims that the 2020 election was stolen by incumbent President Joe Biden.

The committee is a bipartisan House select committee created to investigate into Trump's role in the riot that took place at Capitol Hill on 6 January, last year.

Monday's hearing was one witness short, but the testimonies included a former Fox news digital politics editor, a former Republican election official, a former US attorney and a conservative lawyer. The testimonies from these individuals showed that they believed President Joe Biden was the clear winner of the 2020 elections whereas Trump's claims of fraud were baseless, as reported by CNN.

Some of the key takeaways from Monday, 13 June, hearing shed a light on Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in addition to decoding his role in the violence at the Capitol last year, include: