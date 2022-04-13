ADVERTISEMENT

Brooklyn Shooting Gunman Still at Large; Clues Include a Rented Van, Handgun

The NYPD has offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the culprit.

i

The gunman behind the shooting that took place on Tuesday, 12 April, at the Brooklyn subway station in New York City, is still at large.

The police on Tuesday evening identified 62-year-old Frank James as a "person of interest" (not a suspect) with respect to the mass shooting.

A man opened a two canisters of smoke and opened fire on a platform of 36th Street station.

Verified videos viral on social media showed a train pulling into the station, as passengers rushed out.

Ten people were shot, and in total 23 were injured. Smoke was seen coming out from the train station.

Information about James is being sought by the police. The New York Police Department (NYPD) has even offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the culprit.

Nobody has been taken into custody as of now.

Clues Include a Van 

Police officers have found a collection of belongings that were left on the train in which the attack took place, like a Glock 9-millimeter handgun and the key to a van that was later found a few blocks away.

The van was found by the police, and according to officials, it was rented by James, that too in Philadelphia sometime over the last few days.

The police also say that James drove the van to an area of Brooklyn near the subway line where the shooting happened.

Subway Service Resumes

The attack, which took place at around 8:30 in the morning, had led to chaos across the city's subway lines since the N and R trains had stopped commuting,

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, however, stated that on Wednesday morning, the D, N and R trains had started to function normally.

The trains are now stopping at the 36th Street station in both directions given that the police has concluded its investigation.

It is yet to be determined how many people are staying away from the subway out of fear.

Consulate General Reacts 

Representing the Consulate General of India in New York, Consul General Randhir Jaiswal told PTI that it was monitoring the shooting incident and is in touch with the local authorities.

The consulate also tweeted that it was "deeply disturbed by horrific shooting in Brooklyn today. We are in touch with local authorities. Our prayers and thoughts with those injured."

Edited By :Tejas Harad
