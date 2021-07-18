British PM to Isolate When Not Working After Health Minister Tests COVID +ve

Representative Image.
(Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua/IANS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will be limited to "working from their offices" and will be tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis as they had come in contact with his Health Minister Sajid Javid, who had tested positive for the virus, reported news agency Reuters.
A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Downing Street office on Sunday said, "The Prime Minister and Chancellor have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID."
In its statement, Downing Street said that both will "be will be participating in the daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street." It added that the duo will be performing only "essential government business" during this period.
Despite being faced with a new wave of COVID-19, Britain is slated to remove all lockdown restrictions on Monday, 19 July. The government has banked on vaccines for its decision, which they say has broken the link between cases and mortality.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined