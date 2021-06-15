UK Reopening Delayed By Weeks Due To Delta Variant: Boris Johnson

Last week, positive COVID tests jumped to 50 percent and the number of recorded cases at present is highest since February, with around 8,000 infections reported every day.

The Delta variant is believed to be around 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant first identified in Kent, southeast England. That variant had forced the country to go into another three-month lockdown in January.

Meanwhile, over 55 percent of adults in the UK have had both vaccine doses. The UK. government is looking to fully inoculate 75 percent of its adults by 19 July.

A recent study indicated that two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine stopped the need for hospital treatment in 96 percent of infections of the new variant, AFP reported. The complete dosage of the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot showed the rate to be 92 percent.