Explained: The Bharat Biotech Deal That's Shaking the Brazil Govt

The president had assured the official he would speak with the head of the federal police regarding the issue.

Testifying before the parliamentary panel on 25 June, Miranda and his brother, Congressman Luis Miranda, highlighted that Bolsonaro and his ally, Roberto Barros, who heads the government coalition, had bought the Bharat Biotech vaccine at a considerably higher price, even as it had lacked local regulatory approval at the time of the deal.

Former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, who has also been implicated in the coercion, is currently undergoing civil and criminal investigation over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic while in office.

"According to the preliminary analysis of the CGU, there are no irregularities in the contract but, for compliance, the Health Ministry chose to suspend the contract for a more in-depth analysis," the ministry said in a statement, Reuters reported.