UK PM Boris Johnson Faces Pressure To Resign Over ‘Partygate’ Scandal

Another Conservative lawmaker, Paul Holmes, said on Friday that he was resigning from his role as parliamentary private secretary at the Home Office. He blamed the “toxic culture” at Number 10 and said that the events have created a “deep mistrust” in both the government and the Conservative Party.

He also said that he will now focus on representing his constituents.

Holmes said, "It is clear to me that a deep mistrust in both the government and the Conservative Party has been created by these events ... It is distressing to me that this work on your behalf has been tarnished by the toxic culture that seemed to have permeated Number 10."

However, Holmes clarified that he had not written a letter to call for PM Johnson to resign, as per Reuters.