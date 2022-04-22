UK PM Boris Johnson To Face Parliamentary Probe Over 'Partygate' While in India

Even as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on a two-day bilateral visit to India, the House of Commons committee is set to probe him over allegations of whether he misled the parliament about attending illegal parties at Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Thursday, 21 April, after over 5 hours of debate, MPs voted for the Parliament's Committee of Privileges to probe the matter.

The vote, which was tabled by the Opposition Labour Party was approved without a formal vote. The government had tried to delay the vote, but U-turned following opposition from its own MPs, BBC reported.

Under the UK government guidelines, ministers who knowingly mislead the House of Commons are expected to resign.