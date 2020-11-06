Biden Wants To Count All Votes, Trump Wants To Count 'Legal' Votes

As the ballot counting continues, Biden and Trump both addressed the American electorate on Thursday Tara Bahl As the ballot counting continues, Biden and Trump both addressed the American electorate on Thursday | (Image: The Quint) World As the ballot counting continues, Biden and Trump both addressed the American electorate on Thursday

On Thursday, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and incumbent president Donald Trump both addressed the nation separately amidst days of nail-biting ballot counting.

DEMOCRACY IS SOMETIMES MESSY, SAYS BIDEN

In his brief address, Joe Biden projected optimism about the election results and vote counts, saying "The process is working." Urging for patience, he reiterated that "every vote must be counted." "The senator and I continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished Sen. Harris and I will be declared the winners. So, I ask everyone to stay calm — all people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. And we'll know very soon. So thank you all for your patience but we've got to count the votes," said a confident Biden.

Biden and Harris spent Thursday being briefed on the COVID-19 crisis facing the US, as the numbers of the cases continue to rise. "Our hearts go out to each and every family who's lost a loved one to this terrible disease", he said in his address.

STOP THE COUNT, SAYS TRUMP

A few hours later, Trump addressed the American electorate from the White House, breaking a two-day silence with reporters. The president painted the election results so far in the colour of conspiracy arguing of schemes to deprive him of a second term by Democrats, election officials in various cities and the news media. “If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” Trump began, providing no evidence for his claim. "If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us." "I’ve already decisively won many critical states, including massive victories," he claimed, also mentioning that "very bad" things are happening around the electoral process. In his address, Trump continued to press the need to 'stop the count' of the "votes that came in late".