Biden Pushes US Intelligence Agencies to Probe COVID-19 Origins

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, 26 May, urged the US intelligence authorities to “redouble” efforts for probing the origins of the coronavirus, saying that there is inadequate evidence to conclude if it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident, Associated Press (AP) reported.
In a statement, the US President said that most of the intelligence community agrees that the information to assess one to be more likely than the other is insufficient, and directed US national laboratories to assist with the investigation.
He said, “The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence.”
He also stated that a concrete conclusion may never be achieved in view of the Chinese government’s opposition in cooperate with international probes, adding that “the failure to get our inspectors on the ground in those early months will always hamper any investigation into the origin of COVID-19,” AP quoted.
