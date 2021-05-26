George Floyd’s Kin Meets Biden, Push for Bill Resumes

Speaking on the Bill, Biden added, “The negotiations on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in Congress are ongoing,” underlining his support for the legislation that passed the House, but is yet to be enacted into a law.

In March, the Democratic-led House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which aims to put an end to contentious police tactics such as “choke holds”, and makes it easier to sue individual police officers for violent, unlawful conduct.

In the senate, the Act is suspended in limited space, where Republican objections to a provision, which ends qualified immunity, have prevented it from becoming a law.

Following the meeting with Biden and VP Kamala Harris, Floyd's brother Philonise said, "If you can make federal laws to protect the (national) bird, which is the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of colour,” Reuters reported. He also went on to refer to Biden as a “genuine guy”.

Floyd’s nephew, Brandon Williams stated, "He did let us know that he supports passing the Bill, but he wants to make sure that is the right Bill and not a rushed Bill.”

A year after the chorus of George Floyd’s dying words – “I can’t breathe” – filled the cities of the US, the President said on Tuesday, “We have to act. We face an inflection point. The battle for the soul of America has been a constant push and pull between the American ideal, that we’re all created equal, and the harsh reality that racism has long torn us apart.”