Diplomat Antony Blinken to Be Biden’s Secretary of State: Reports

US President-elect Joe Biden’s first wave of Cabinet picks are expected on Tuesday, 24 November. The Quint US President-elect Joe Biden (left) and Antony Blinken | (File photos altered by The Quint) World US President-elect Joe Biden’s first wave of Cabinet picks are expected on Tuesday, 24 November.

US President-elect Joe Biden is likely to name veteran diplomat and his long-time adviser Antony Blinken the United States secretary of state, reported Bloomberg. Joe Biden's first wave of Cabinet picks are expected on Tuesday, 24 November, amid the thick of ongoing obstruction to the political transition process from sitting president Donald Trump. "You're going to see the first of the president-elect's Cabinet appointments on Tuesday of this week," Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain told ABC News on Sunday. Post-election, Biden has promised that his Cabinet will look like America and will be the most diverse in the country's modern political history.

Who is Antony Blinken?

Antony Blinken served as Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor when the latter was the Vice-President during the Obama administration. Born in New York, 58-year-old Blinken practiced law briefly and entered politics in the late 1980s. He had helped Democrat Michael Dukakis' presidential campaign raise money, reported Reuters. Following this, Blinken joined Democratic President Bill Clinton’s White House as a speechwriter and became one of his national security aides. Blinken was elevated to the post of Deputy Secretary of State in the second term of the Obama administration. Following the Obama administration, Blinken co-founded WestExec Advisors, a political strategy firm, with a top Obama-era Pentagon official, Michele Flournoy, reported Bloomberg.

Considered a ‘strong India-hand’, Blinken had spoken during the virtual celebration of India's Independence Day organised by the Biden Campaign. During the event, Blinken reportedly said that Biden has long been a champion of stronger ties with India. "But if you go back 15 years, Joe Biden had a vision for the future of US-India relations. In 2006, he said, my dream is that in 2020, the two closest nations in the world will be India and the United States,” he had said, reported PTI. Blinken had reportedly added:

“Well, we’re not quite there, but it’s a terrific vision, and one that I know, he will act, to realise, as president of the United States. … He was the driving force of the lifting of nuclear sanctions on India, and then the passage of this landmark India civil nuclear deal. And this is something I got to see up close and personal with him in the, in the Senate.” Antony Blinken as quoted by PTI

Picks for Other Key Posts