'He's a Man of the People, But...': Bangladeshis Welcome Yunus Govt With Caution

"If this government prioritises the people, then the whole of Bangladesh will support them unanimously," Mahmud adds.

Twenty-five-year-old Sayed Hussian, another protester from Dhaka, agrees with him.

"We will apply a wait-and-watch policy with the new administration," he says, adding, "Our immediate aim was the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, and we have achieved that."

Speaking on the culmination of the protests, Mahmud says, however, that Hasina fleeing from the country was not the most ideal outcome for them.