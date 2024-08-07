Old, Unrelated Images of People Using Protective Gear Viral as From Bangladesh

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old, Unrelated Images of People Using Protective Gear Viral as From Bangladesh

The viral claim is false. The first two images are from Myanmar and the third one was taken in Hong Kong.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The images are old and unrelated to the recent political turmoil in Bangladesh.</p></div>
Fact-Check | The images are old and unrelated to the recent political turmoil in Bangladesh.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A set of three images showing people with protective gear on the streets is being circulated on the internet as recent visuals from Bangladesh.

  • The claim is going viral amidst the violence that broke out following the political turmoil in the country.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

What is the truth?: All these images are old and unrelated to Bangladesh or the turmoil that is happening in the country.

  • While two of these images were taken in Myanmar, the third one is from Hong Kong.

IMAGE 1

Using the help of Google Lens, we performed a reverse image search and came across a report published in National Public Radio (NPR) - an American broadcasting organisation.

  • The report carried the same image and said that it shows protesters blocking the road against the military coup in Myanmar's Mandalay.

  • It mentioned that at least 18 people were reportedly killed, and was one among the deadliest in Myanmar since the coup.

  • The image was credited to stock image website Getty Images.

The report was published on 3 March 2021.

(Source: NPR/Screenshot)

  • We found the same image published on Getty Images on 3 March 2021 with a caption that said, "MANDALAY, MYANMAR - MARCH 3: Demonstrators take shelter and block the road during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on March 3, 2021."

The image was published on 3 March 2021.

(Source: Getty Images/Altered by The Quint)

IMAGE 2

Taking the help of reverse image search, we found the second image which showed some men using slingshots in a report published in The New York Times.

  • The image had a caption that said, "Protesters using slingshots during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, last month."

The report was published on 17 April 2021.

(Source: The New York Times/Screenshot)

It was shared with similar context by media organisations such as Bangkok Post and Reporters Sans Frontières.

IMAGE 3

Following similar steps, Team WebQoof used Google Lens and found the same image uploaded on a stock image website named 'Shutterstock'.

  • The picture was uploaded on 24 August 2019 and its caption said, "Protesters take part in an anti-government march in Hong Kong, China."

The image was published on 24 August 2019.

(Source: Shutterstock/Screenshot)

News report: A report published in Daily Mail said that protests in Hong Kong turned violent following stand-off in working class neighbourhood.

  • The police had fired tear gas to target protesters who retaliated with stones, bamboo poles, and bottles.

  • The protesters had called for the removal of 'smart lampposts' as they feared of increased surveillance.

The report was published on 24 August 2019.

(Source: Daily Mail/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is clear that all these images are old and unrelated to Bangladesh.

