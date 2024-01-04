Why Sentencing of Bangladeshi Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus Has Caused an Uproar

On Monday, 1 January, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was sentenced to six months in jail for violating Bangladesh's labour laws.

His supporters have decried the move as being "politically motivated." A labour court in Dhaka convicted and sentenced Yunus and three of his colleagues from Grameen Telecom – one of the companies founded by him in 1996 – to "six months' simple imprisonment," lead prosecutor Khurshid Alam Khan told AFP, adding that all four were immediately granted bail pending appeals.

What are the charges against Yunus? Why has his sentencing triggered an uproar? The Quint explains.