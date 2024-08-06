India is Paying the Price for Pinning its Entire Foreign Policy on Sheikh Hasina

Since Sunday evening, rumours of ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation were already circulating. So when it came about in the afternoon, rapidly accompanied by a quick departure from her official residence, the only question was, where would she go?

Insiders said Agartala by chopper, followed by Delhi. Their predictions rang true. What followed was a bit of a surprise. The violent manner in which her residence was ransacked and the statue of her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, was pulled down, suggests a body blow to India’s foreign policy.

It's not that the Indian government did not know how rapidly the situation was spinning out of control after the students launched an agitation against the quota raj — a legacy of the 1971 liberation movement that gave reservations to the sons and daughters of the freedom fighters of the war fought against the Pakistani army that saw the death, rape, and disappearance of thousands.