'No Way of Knowing if They're Safe': Kin of Kashmiris Stranded in Bangladesh

It has been more than three days since Abdul Hameed Baba from Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore last heard from his daughter Afreen Jan, who is pursuing an MBBS degree in Bangladesh amid ongoing violent protests in the country, which have resulted in the deaths of at least 160 people so far.

Despite calm prevailing in the capital Dhaka and most major cities in Bangladesh, the curfew persists, alongside internet and telecommunications shutdowns continuing into Tuesday, 23 July.

Baba, along with his entire family, anxiously awaits a call from his daughter – who remains stranded in the country.