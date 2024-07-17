'We Won't Stop Protesting Until Bangladesh Does Away with Quota System'

advertisement
For almost a month now, I, along with thousands of students from various universities and colleges across Bangladesh, have taken to the streets to protest against the country's quota system.
In 2018, the Sheikh Hasina government abolished all forms of quotas, including the 30 per cent quota for children and grandchildren of freedom fighters in government jobs. However, in the Dhaka High Court ruling on 5 June, that decision was reversed – reinforcing the quota, leading to massive protests by us, the students.
Four days after the High Court verdict, the government filed a petition with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court seeking a stay, but the protests only intensified.
As the unrest in Bangladesh intensified after the High Court's verdict deeming the 2018 decision by the Sheikh Hasina government 'illegal', students in Dhaka gave an ultimatum of an all-out movement if the said quota was not removed by the end of June.
Meanwhile, the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division had set 4 July for a full-bench hearing of the petition seeking a stay on the High Court's order.
On 4 July, during the hearing, the Appellate Division told the state representatives that the High Court verdict should stay as is. Once the full verdict is released, a regular appeal can be filed.
After the initial demonstrations, the protest rapidly spread nationwide, with every major institution joining the movement. Students and jobseekers across the country launched the 'Bangla Blockade' to press their one-point demand for quota reforms in government jobs.
On 9 July, Chamber Judge Md Ashfaqul Islam ordered a hearing on a petition filed by two Dhaka University students against the High Court verdict restoring the quota system. The hearing was scheduled to take place on 10 July at the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.
However, the Appellate Division maintained status quo for at least four weeks.
The next day, on 11 July, the High Court published a portion of its order, clarifying,
This gave the government some control over the system.
The ruling party Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader stated the government would not alter quotas in government jobs until the Appellate Division's complete verdict. He emphasised that with the issue under trial, "the law will take its own course."
Returning to the country during escalating protests, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's arrival was marked by a press conference on 14 July, focusing on her recent diplomatic visit to China. She said,
Rajakars are referred to as people who committed war crimes and atrocities against East Pakistan in the 1971 war. Her comments were not appreciated. The protesting students are not Rajakars.
Hours after the press conference, Dhaka University again erupted with processions as students took to the streets at 11 pm. Students took to the streets in the middle of the night and continued their protests into the early hours of 15 July.
The protestors chanted slogans like “Chailam odhikar, hoye gelam Rajakar,” which translates to "We wanted our rights, they called us war criminals."
“Tumi ke, ami ke; Rajakar, Rajakar” (“Who are you, who am I, Rajakar, Rajakar.”)
“Ke Boleche? Ke Boleche? Shoirachar Shoirachar.” (“Who said? Who said? An autocrat! An autocrat!“)
The freedom fighters of Bangladesh – or 'Muktijoddhas' – fought in the 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan. In recognition of their bravery and sacrifice, a 30 percent quota (or freedom fighter quota) for first- and second-class government jobs was established in 1972.
Over the years, other quotas for women, ethnic minorities, and differently abled people have changed, but the freedom fighter quota has remained unchanged.
In 1997, the quota was extended to the children of freedom fighters, and in 2010, it was further extended to their grandchildren.
This expansion meant that 56 percent of seats were reserved for quotas, leaving only 44 percent for merit-based selection.
30 percent freedom fighters' quota
10 percent women's quota
10 percent Zila Quota for backward districts
5 percent for ethnic minorities
1 percent for people with disabilities
Demanding the quota seats be reduced to 10 percent, the Bangladesh General Students' Right Conservation Council spearheaded a Quota Reform Movement in February 2018. As students took to the streets to protests against the quota system, widespread clashes were reported across public and private universities between students and pro-quota protesters.
Amid the growing unrest, on 11 April 2018, Prime Minister Hasina announced in parliament,
Following the announcement, the Bangladesh General Students' Right Conservation Council officially declared the end of the quota movement the next day. In October 2018, the cabinet of the Government of Bangladesh issued a circular dismissing the quota system for recruitment in the ninth to 13th grades.
However, in 2021, seven children of freedom fighters filed a writ petition challenging the government's decision to abolish the quota system – leading to the recent High Court verdict.
After the 2018 students' protest, the current protests are the biggest demonstrations by the students of Bangladesh, who now demand a complete reform of quotas across all government jobs.
One of our main arguments is that the quotas go against the Interim Rules and Article 29 of the Constitution of Bangladesh, which mention quotas for freedom fighters, not for their children or grandchildren.
Giving a 30 percent quota for the 0.13 percent population of the country is inconsistent with the constitutional principle of ensuring "adequate representation."
Some have proposed reducing this quota to 2% or eliminating it. At the same time, there is unanimous agreement that all forms of quotas, including those for ethnic minorities and differently abled people, should be summed up to within 5 percent of the total seats.
Moreover, the repeated utilisation of a single freedom fighter quota within the same lineage raises questions regarding its validity and fairness.
The quota for freedom fighters in Bangladesh has increasingly become corrupt. According to a 2011 report in Bangladeshi newspaper New Age, there are discrepancies in the number of recognised freedom fighters.
During Sheikh Hasina’s government, a list published contained the names of 202,300 freedom fighters. Of these, 62,000 objections were filed claiming the presence of fake freedom fighters.
The demand to verify the authenticity of certificates issued to freedom fighters has remained unresolved, casting doubt on the integrity of the process.
Therefore, reforming the quota system is essential to ensure fairness. The current system not only compromises the quality of civil administration, but also perpetuates extreme discrimination and injustice, which contradicts the principles of the Great War of Liberation.
Former freedom fighter and political historiographer Mohiuddin Ahmed, writing for the popular Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo, raises a critical issue questions the relevance of quotas in the context of the Liberation War's ideals, particularly as the generation that fought for Bangladesh’s Independence is no longer of working age.
Ahmed points out growing scepticism about the number of courageous freedom fighters from the 1970s. Over time, a new group of beneficiaries has emerged, driven by entitlement and greed. This development has led to some individuals seeking to maintain these benefits indefinitely, further distancing the quota system from the original principles of sacrifice and honour associated with the liberation struggle.
The High Court's verdict clarifies that the government has the authority to amend the situation as it sees fit. However, the pervasive lack of democracy and accountability, entrenched over the years, continues to undermine the effectiveness of such authority.
As students, we never wanted to abolish all forms of quotas from the government. We seek to reform the existing system and make it fair for everyone. Our primary demand is for the government to address these issues promptly so that we can return to our classes.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
