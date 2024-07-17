'We Won't Stop Protesting Until Bangladesh Does Away with Quota System'

For almost a month now, I, along with thousands of students from various universities and colleges across Bangladesh, have taken to the streets to protest against the country's quota system.

In 2018, the Sheikh Hasina government abolished all forms of quotas, including the 30 per cent quota for children and grandchildren of freedom fighters in government jobs. However, in the Dhaka High Court ruling on 5 June, that decision was reversed – reinforcing the quota, leading to massive protests by us, the students.