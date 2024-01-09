Bangladesh: Hasina's Win a Relief for India, but Will America Spoil the Party?

Not surprisingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first world leader to telephone Hasina to congratulate her, flagging their warm personal ties and New Delhi’s high stakes in her triumph. Modi called her barely 30 minutes after chief election commissioner, Kazi Habibul Awal, formally declared the results.

India’s High Commissioner, Pranay Verma, too beat all other ambassadors in Dhaka in presenting her a bouquet! Verma called on her before China’s envoy Yao Wen or Russia’s Alexander Mantytsky could, although both Beijing and Moscow backed her to the hilt in the run-up to the one-sided polls delegitimised further by the abysmally low 40 percent turn-out.

Hasina, who has been in power since January 2009 without a break, is already the longest-serving head of state in South Asia. After helming Bangladesh for 15 years, now she is all set to break Jawaharlal Nehru’s record who was Prime Minister of India for 16 years, from 1947 to 1964 when he passed away. She has already left women leaders like India’s Indira Gandhi, Sri Lanka’s Srimavo Bandaranaike, Israel’s Golda Meir, and Britain’s Margaret Thatcher far behind by winning election after election.