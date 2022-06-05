At Least 35 Killed, 450 Injured in Fire at Bangladesh Chemical Depot

At least 35 people were killed and over 450 injured in a massive fire caused by an explosion that swept through a private chemical container depot in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said on Sunday, 5 June.

On Saturday night, the fire broke out at BM Container Depot in the Kadamrasul area in Sitakunda Upazila in Chittagong. “So far 35 dead bodies reached the morgue here,” a police officer, stationed at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), told reporters.