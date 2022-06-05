Fire at Satwari Police Station in Jammu, More Than a Dozen Vehicles Burnt

At least seven seized cars and over a dozen two-wheelers were burnt when a fire broke out on the Satwari police station premises in Jammu early on Sunday, 5 June, officials said.
(Photo courtesy: Twitter)
Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control and saved the police station building, officials said.
"At least seven seized cars and over a dozen two-wheelers were completely gutted in the fire," an official of the fire and emergency department said.