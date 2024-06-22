Pakistan Continues Playing Second Fiddle to China’s Aspirations in South Asia

China has been reiterating its commitment and friendship to Pakistan and this ‘all-weather friendship’ has proven a challenge for New Delhi. The CPEC has been a bone of contention since its inception as it directly challenges Indian sovereignty in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

India has always been vocal regarding the unilateral decision by China and Pakistan to undertake development and investment in a contested region, i.e., Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), which has been disputed and India considers it as its own.

As per the Joint Statement at the end of Sharif's visit, both China and Pakistan, “underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia, the need for resolution of all outstanding disputes, and their opposition to any unilateral action”. A clear hint at questioning India’s position on Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

As a response, Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said, “We have noted unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement between China and Pakistan of 7 June 2024. We categorically reject such references. Our position on the issue is consistent and well-known to the concerned parties. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same”.

A very vocal attempt to assert India’s territorial integrity.