When Drones Helped in Tracking Rare Northward Migration of Wild Asian Elephants

The herd of wild elephants started its northward migration last year. On 15 March 2020, 16 wild Asian elephants left their habitat in Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve and wandered northward to Simao District and Ning’er County, Pu’er City.

On 15 September 2020, an Asian elephant calf was born after the herd arrived in Mojiang County. On 16 April 2021, the 17 Asian elephants set off from Mojiang and continued to move northward. Two members, however, turned around during the journey.

Then, the rest 15 elephants passed through three prefectures and cities as well as eight counties and districts, reaching as far north as Jinning District in Kunming City, capital of Yunnan Province.

On 10 September 2021, the herd traversed the Babian River and returned to its original habitat. During the migration, both human beings and the elephants stayed safe and sound.