'The Power of the Dog': Jane Campion’s Brilliant Subversion of a Western Drama

The story takes shape when George marries Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst), a mild-mannered innkeeper, without Phil’s knowledge. Real-life partners Plemons and Dunst are endearing together in the first few scenes.

Rose is a widow with a frail, effeminate teenage son, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee. His ways invoke hyper-masculine and derisory disdain from Phil. In a masculine world of his, the entry of a female intruder in the form of his brother's wife threatens his order of living. What starts as a slow-moving character study, changes into a malevolently unnerving thriller. Phil, in a series of intimidation and victimization of Rose, wants to assert his dominance. The slow-simmering fear in Rose is almost haunting; it pushes her to alcoholism and ill health.