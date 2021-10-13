Explainer: How the Govt is Trying To Weaken India’s Only Forest Act

The consultation paper was released on a national public holiday and responses were sought within fifteen days, which goes against the government's own policy of providing at least thirty days for such public consultations.

“In March the centre had sent a draft to amend the FCA, nobody knew what this draft said, only leaked excerpts were seen by all,” said Sanghamitra. “Now this consultation paper has finally come out in a very hurried fashion.”

The consultation paper has proposed that relaxations for the use of forest land should be made for agencies working on strategic and security projects of national importance.

"Strategic is subjective. What is strategic and what is not is a big debate? It is better to have a precautionary approach than exempting all strategic projects," said Sanjay.

The exempted land includes all forest land owned and acquired before 1980 by the Railways. However, the ministry proposes that certain pristine forests should be kept intact for “showcasing rich ecological values” for some time.

"There is an attorney general's view which says that there is a clause in the railways act which says it is notwithstanding any other act meaning it should have precedence over the FCA. My view is that land acquired earlier can still be exempted but all land that afresh has to be assessed."

The proposal also says that while increasing the forest cover continues to be a priority, “there is a need to dispel the apprehension among tree growers that vegetation or tree plantation raised on their private/ non forest lands will attract the provisions of the Act.”

The paper also proposes to use technology to extract oil natural gas under the forest land by drilling holes right outside it, “Ministry considers use of such technology is quite environment-friendly and as such should be kept outside the purview of FC Act,” the paper says.