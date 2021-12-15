How Civilisational Transformation Can Aid in Biodiversity Conservation

Wudi Lake in Shangri-La, southwestern China’s Yunnan Province.
(Photo: Larong Chuipi)
Shifts in multilateral frameworks are needed for a civilisational approach to the conservation of biological diversity, rather than a complete reliance on the market.
The shift from accepting environmental damage and its implications for the sake of improving living standards to seeking comparable living within ecological limits creates a very different conceptual framework for understanding conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity.
Discussions are needed to specify what societal values and priorities can be set and clarify if market pricing mechanisms should play the lead role in determining what is to be valued, produced, and consumed.
Loss of land, water, and biodiversity as well as the negative impacts of climate change represent huge costs to society that are yet to be calculated.
The Natural Resources Defense Council analysed hard data from three major US cities – Denver, New York, and Nashville – to shine light on the issue of food waste.
Apples, bread, oranges, and potatoes topped the list of wasted food, alongside discarded dairy products; 44 percent of participants said they frequently discarded uneaten food, 20 percent reported moldy or spoiled food, and 11 percent indicated they ended up tossing out leftovers.
Asian civilisations perform much better.
China launched a comprehensive "Clean Your Plate" campaign in recent years to reduce food waste when eating out. Restaurants and dining halls display anti-food waste posters and banners, and the media has aired content promoting frugality.
September 29, 2020: Kids display their empty plates after finishing their meal at the Shuanggang kindergarten in Hefei City, Anhui Province. The “Clean Your Plate” campaign has been widely promoted and accepted in China to reduce food waste.
September 1, 2020: Students of the Wenhe primary school sort the waste batteries and bulbs according to local standards in Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province. Waste sorting had covered nearly 95 percent of residential communities in 46 pilot cities across China by the end of 2020, according to a report on the enforcement of the Law on the Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste.
Local governments have introduced a series of measures to curb food waste alongside efforts to promote waste sorting. In India, each person eats only five kilograms of meat a year on an average, while a person in the European Union consumes more than 60 kilograms. Even with highly productive European agricultural methods, it takes an estimated 3.2 square feet of farmland to produce 2.2 pounds of vegetables, but 78.5 square feet for chicken, 95.8 square feet for pork, and 225 square feet for beef.
Different civilisational values make middle-class consumption in developing countries far less wasteful during the first phase of urbanisation than it has been elsewhere.
Five shifts in multilateral frameworks are needed for a civilisational – rather than purely market-based – approach to biodiversity conservation.
First, sustainability is about usage and distribution, not scarcity, of natural resources. Degradation of natural resources is a symptom, not a cause, of the biodiversity problem.
Second, international trade and disconnection between areas of biological diversity and areas of product consumption that cause biodiversity loss make it difficult to understand, monitor, and prevent ecosystem loss.
A red panda.
Black-necked cranes near Napa Lake in Shangri-La. The black-necked crane, the only alpine member of the crane species, is the most prominent flagship species of many wetlands in southwestern China’s Tibet Autonomous Region and the Himalayan region.
Corydalis hemidicentra, a species of flowering herbal plant.
Fourth, the societal transformation that led Western civilisation to venture away from European socioeconomic conditions to scour the world for raw materials and energy sources defined progress as material abundance. This worldview is obviously not applicable to developing countries which have prospered while living within ecological limits.
Fifth, the new urban dwellers caused by urbanisation increase material usage, which is far higher than that of manufacturing and rural populations. The urban middle class is both the cause and solution to the global problem of living within ecological limits.
(The author is an Indian expert on climate change and sustainability who once served as a policy advisor to the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme and the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.)
(The content is provided by Beijing-based China-India Dialogue.)