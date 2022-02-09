Canada Truckers' Protest: Cops Arrest 23 in Ottawa for 'Unlawful Demonstrations'

According to the report, traffic towards the US was crawling, while no entry was possible into Canada from the bridge, with drivers being advised to divert to nearby Port Huron to head into the country.

Meanwhile, Canada's capital of Ottawa remained blockaded by hundreds of vehicles from the “Freedom Convoy.”

Stretching for blocks in the heart of Ottawa, lines of trucks are parked, decorated with signs calling for an end to vaccine mandates – or "Freedom".

According to BBC, nearly 500 such trucks are in Ottawa's downtown at the moment.