'This Is Madness': State of Emergency in Ottawa As Truckers' Protest Escalates

Protests amongst the trucking community of Canada erupted last month after the Justin Trudeau administration, on 15 January, imposed a vaccine mandate that required truckers to provide proof of vaccination before entering Canada from the United States.

Bilateral trade between the US and Canada is worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

A huge part of this trade involves the shipment of goods through trucks.

The new mandate says that truckers crossing into Canada from the US have to be quarantined for 14 days if they are not fully vaccinated.